Senior Profile: Jalen James

Written by Peoples Defender

 

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Jalen James

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Michael James and Jill James

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball,
Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Hanging out with
teammates and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and other people’s
poor sportsmanship

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to districts as a team in golf
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Walking Dead, Friday
Night Lights

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with my dudes

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
John Calipari, I want to coach the greatest school of all-time

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college to study
Radiology

