Senior Profile: Jalen James

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jalen James

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Michael James and Jill James

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball,

Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Hanging out with

teammates and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and other people’s

poor sportsmanship

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to districts as a team in golf

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Walking Dead, Friday

Night Lights

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with my dudes

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

John Calipari, I want to coach the greatest school of all-time

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college to study

Radiology