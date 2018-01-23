Senior Profile: Jalen James

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jalen James
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Michael James and Jill James
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball,
Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Hanging out with
teammates and winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and other people’s
poor sportsmanship
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to districts as a team in golf
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Walking Dead, Friday
Night Lights
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with my dudes
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
John Calipari, I want to coach the greatest school of all-time
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college to study
Radiology