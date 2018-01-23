Robert Swayne

Robert “Dean” Swayne, 91 years, of Peebles, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2018, at the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dean was born in Peebles, Ohio, on April 1, 1926, the son of the late George Swayne and Ona Freeze Swayne. Dean, a United States Army veteran, was a member of the AmVets, Post 61, of Hillsboro, Ohio. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Shirley Rae Thompson Swayne. He was also preceded by two daughters, Carole O’Connor and Shelly Seaman; and by five brothers and four sisters, as well as two grandchildren. Dean is survived by his two sons, Roger Swayne, of Hillsboro; and Richard (Valerie) Swayne, of Peebles; and three daughters, Deana Swayne, Cindy Pratt, and Kim McCann, all of Peebles. He leaves behind a brother, Lowell Swayne, of Hillsboro, and a sister, Kay Cofer, of West Union, as well as his son-in-law Bob O’Connor, of Florida. Dean will be missed by his nineteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and nine great great-grandchildren, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 26, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Vernon Green. Military honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard, prior to the funeral services. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation hours, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. At the family’s request, memorials may be made to the Ohio Veteran’s Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com