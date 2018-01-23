Richard “Rico” Jones age 64 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018. Rico was born March 2, 1953 the son of the late Clyde and Loretta (Hill) Jones in Hamilton, Ohio. Rico was a member of the Manchester VFW. Survivors include four daughters Tara Young and Larry of Manchester, OH; Ruth Jones of Peebles, OH; Dawn Jordan of West Union, OH; Jaclyn Jones and Chris of Blue Creek, OH; one son Richard Jones and Betsy of West Union, OH; one brother Jack Jones and Dawn of West Virginia; five grandchildren Aiden, Austen, Sadie, Peyson and Maci. Funeral services will be held Thursday January 25, 2018 at Noon at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Owen Applegate officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday January 24, 2018 from 5 to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Family of Richard “Rico” Jones. Family and friends can sign Rico’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com