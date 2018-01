North Adams Elementary names December Students of the Month

North Adams Elementary recently honored its December 2017 Students of the Month and they are pictured above. Front row, from left, Aden Delk, Lyric Ramsey, Ashton Clark, Lillian Harper, Joseph Foreman, Josh Howard, Jenna Work, Ryze Cox, Ezra Young, Zane Yaus, Natalie Crank, Brody Schweickart, Jaden Edminsten, Adilynn Roessler, Ethan Mills, Raelyn Ward, Kylee Catron, Austin Compton, Braedyn Snapp, Keegan Dressler, Wyatt Shoemaker; Second row, from left, Alyssa McAdams, Lily Roessler, Landon Jones, Mia Kingsley, Joseph Piatt, Maddox Martin, Emmalyn Jamison, Cason Campbell, Layna Pistole, Zachariah Mofford, Madilyn Hafer, Harley Taylor, Ryleigh Cox, Xander Thatcher, and Gabriel Zamaripa; Third row, from left, Aubrey Miller, Tyler Richendollar, Sydney Davis, Boston Crawford, Brooke Newman, Raylan Eldridge, Zachary Pierce, Chloe Baker, Carsen Shiveley, Connor Young, Katelynn Boerger, Isaiah Pierce, Daelynn Delaney, Mathew Iler, and Ava Crouse; Back row, from left, Sarah Staten, Bethany Coomer, Thomas Singleton, and Caleb Rothwell. Not pictured were Charles Willman, Laila Humphrey, Daniel James, Elizabeth Hawes, Lilyann Lane, Breckin Clark, Kendrick Fithen, Trevor Shiveley, and Beckett Garrison.