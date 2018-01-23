Cora M Perdue

Cora Maggie Perdue age 90 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, January 22, 2018. Mrs. Perdue was born July 16, 1927 the daughter of the late Harry A. and Grace (Robertson) Fleeman in Narrows, Virginia. Besides her parents Mrs. Perdue was preceded in death by a son Larry Perdue. Survivors include her husband Prince B. Perdue of West Union, OH; two daughters Bonnie S. Levine and Nick of Sandusky, OH; Connie J. Smith and Jim of West Union, OH; two sons Harry B. Perdue and Carolyn of Crestview, FL; Prince Michael Perdue and Shelly of Sandusky, OH; Daughter in Law Sheryl Perdue of Cincinnati, OH; fifteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Quinn Chapel Church at 72 Pumpkin Ridge Road Manchester, OH 45144. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Perdue’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com