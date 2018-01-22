Thomas E Lewis

Thomas Edward Lewis, 86, of Lynx, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, OH. He was born February 25, 1931 in Stout, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Flossie (Hodge) Lewis; wife, Kathleen (Kepp) Lewis; son, Thomas Lewis; grandson, James Lewis; five sisters and four brothers. Tom is survived by one daughter, Tammy (Larry) Jenkins of Belleville, West Virigina; five sons: Steve (Barb) Lewis of Lynx, Kenneth (Leann) Lewis of West Union, Jimmy (Pam) Lewis of Manchester, Joe (J.J.) Lewis of Goshen, Jerry (Chelsea) Lewis of Sinking Springs; adopted son, Dan Maynard of Connecticut; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters: Georgia Gillmore of Virginia and Judy Conley of Tennessee, and a host of friends and extended family. Tom retired from W.L. Harper Construction Company after more than 20 years of employment. He attended the East Liberty Church in Lynx. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22030. The graveside service is 11 am Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx. Pastor Jason Hayslip will officiate. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.