James R Crider, 76 years, of Amelia, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2018, at his residence. James was born in Nicholsville, Ohio, on March 20, 1941, the son of the late James Crider and Virginia Ruth Sword Crider. James, a United States Navy veteran, was active in the Masonic Lodge #576, of Norwood, Ohio, as well as holding membership in the American Legion and the AmVets, Post 61, of Hillsboro, Ohio. James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Debra Lay Crider, whom he married on July 25, 1998. James is also survived by his son, James (Sheila) Crider, of Bethel; a stepson, Gerrod Baker, of West Union; and two stepdaughters, Jaime Coday, and Jaclyn (Thomas) Wolf, both of Seaman. He leaves behind his stepfather, Bill Gorth, as well as three sisters, Patsy Jean Russell, Marcella Henderson, and Dottie Haas. James will be missed by his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and a host of friends. A memorial service will be held at 7:30 PM, Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel, in Winchester. The ceremony will be officiated by Ted Grooms. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM Wednesday evening, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home.