Everett Parker, Jr., 59, of Peebles, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018. He was born July 23, 1958 in Boyd County Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett “Tuck” Parker and Wilma Jean (Burchett) Parker. Everett is survived by his fiancé, Carol Hawes of Peebles; eight children: Crystal Parker and Tonya Parker of Peebles; Jason Parker and Billy Parker, both of Blue Creek; Justin Parker of West Union; Janelle (Parker) Gilbert of Gallipolis, Shyla Carlin of Portsmouth, and Dustin King of Peebles; 18 grandchildren; two brothers: Cecil Parker of Peebles and Ronnie Parker of Winchester; three sisters: Judy Johnson and Mary Forman, both of Peebles, and Diane Parker (Rodney Bracken) of West Union, and many nieces and nephews. Everett had worked at Dundee Decking and Siding in Michigan as a sheet metal worker, and was a mechanic. He had attended Peebles High School. He loved hunting and trapping, and collecting knives and antiques. As a young man he had raised fighting roosters. The visitation is from 2 pm until 4 pm Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is 1 pm Monday, January 22, 2018. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery in Locust Grove near Peebles, Ohio.