BREAKING NEWS: Lady Devils grab share of first place in SHAC

There is now a three-way tie for first place in the girls big school division of the

Southern Hills Athletic Conference after the North Adams Lady Devils pulled out an exciting

come from behind 44-43 win over the Eastern Lady Warriors on Thursday night. Combined with the

Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs’ easy win over Ripley and the three teams, Lynchburg, North Adams, and Eastern

Brown, all sit in a first-place tie with one conference loss each.

In Thursday night’s big win, the Lady Devils were paced by 21 points from Avery Harper and 17 from Lakyn Hupp,

and got a game-clinching free throw from Taylor Hesler with three seconds left to secure their eighth win in a row

and improve to 11-2 overall.

Look for a full report on this contest in the Jan. 24 issue of The People’s Defender.