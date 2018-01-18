Sue (Blevins) Eskew age 80 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at her residence. Sue was born December 12, 1937 the daughter of the late James H. and Vina (Littleton) Blevins in Cranston, Kentucky. Besides her parents Sue was preceded in death by her first husband Jackie Adamson, grandson Joey Sapp, four brothers and four sisters. Sue attended the Brier Ridge Christian Union Church. Survivors include her loving husband and caregiver for 43 years David Eskew of Manchester, OH; daughter Angela Sue Eitel of Aberdeen, OH; two sons Rick Adamson and Susie of West Union, OH; Randy Adamson and Christa of Somerset, KY; two sisters Evelyn Poston of Mt. Holly, IN; Faye Mefford of Bentonville, OH; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 23, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the Hiett Chapel-Shelton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 22, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope Maysville or the Alzheimer’s Association of Cincinnati Ohio. Family and friends can sign Sue’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com