JV Lady Devils unbeaten, rolling to a 11-0 record

Talent pipeline continues in NAHS girls program –

By Mark Carpenter –

21-2. That is the combined record at press time of the North Adams Lady Devils varsity and JV squads for the 2017-18 season. Ten of those wins belong to the varsity squad, who rode a seven-game winning streak into a crucial Ja. 18 match up with Eastern Brown, and the other 11 belong to Coach Tony Williams and his JV squad, who have totally dominated the competition, coasting to an undefeated record through their first 11 games.

Domination might be too soft a term, as the JV Lady Devils have won every game by at least double digits, and have an average margin of victory of 23.5 points per game.

“We are just trying to keep getting better each day,” says Coach Williams.

The following girls make up the North Adams JV roster, some of whom have also seen time as reserves with the varsity squad: Alyssa Mays, Desiree Ison, Mary Sonner, Sydney Collett, Wylie Shipley, Brianna Robinson, Karissa Buttelwerth, Marah Call, Braylie Jones, Breanna Piatt, Alaina Eiterman, Faith Howell, Carolyn Shupert, Cortney Brown, and McKenzie Bailey.

Since everything has been cancelled for the last week, the last time the JV Lady Devils took the court was on Jan. 11 when they were on the road to face the Fayetteville Lady Rockets. The script to that point held true as the North Adams girls were never challenged on their way to a 45-11 victory.

The JV Lady Devils, who like their varsity counterparts have a nice mix of inside and outside talent, had no trouble disposing of the Lady Rockets, getting a pair of Carolyn Shupert three-pointers and a pair of baskets from Wylie Shipley in the first quarter to open up an 11-5 advantage.

North Adams really poured it on in the second frame, holding Fayetteville to just a single free throw, while racking up 17 points of their own, led by seven from Marah Call and five from Brianna Robinson, to grab a commanding 28-6 halftime lead.

The Lady Devils’ defense then pitched a shutout in the third period while getting another Shupert trey on their way to eight points and a lead now of 36-6. The big lead allowed Coach Williams to substitute freely throughout the second half and in the final six minutes, the Lady Devils got a three-pointer from Call plus baskets from McKenzie Bailey, Faith Howell, and Cortney Brown to finish off another easy win, taking done the host Lady Rockets by that 45-11 count.

“I was very pleased with everyone’s effort tonight,” said Coach Williams. “Our defense forced some early turnovers and Carolyn Shupert hit that pair of ‘3’s’ to get our offense started. Them Marah Call and Brianna Robinson came off the bench to give us a second quarter spark.”

We were able to force 28 turnovers and I thought we shared the basketball well on offense with 10 assists in 18 made field goals. We can still use improvement on finishing plays, rebounding, and free throw shooting.”

The North Adams JV squad usually wins with a fairly balanced scoring attack and that was the case again in Fayetteville as 10 different girls scored, with two players in double figures, Shupert with 11 and Call with 10. Robinson added 7 with Wylie Shipley tossing in 4.

After an unscheduled long break, the Lady Devils were back in action on Thursday, Jan. 18, hosting the Eastern lady Warriors, a team they defeated 40-11 back on Dec. 11. On Monday, Jan. 22, they will be on the road in non-conference play at Blanchester before returning to Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Jan. 25 at West Union.

North Adams

11 17 8 9 –45

Fayetteville

5 1 0 5 –11

N. Adams (45): Shipley 2 0-0 4, Robinson 3 1-3 7, Buttelwerth 1 1-2 3, Call 4 0-0 10, Jones 1 0-0 2, Eiterman 0 1-4 1, Brown 1 1-2 3, Howell 1 0-0 2, Shupert 4 0-1 11, Bailey 1 0-0 2, Team 18 4-12 45.

Fayetteville (11): Hansel 0 0-1 0, Craig 2 0-1 4, Crosley 2 0-0 4, Coffman 0 3-6 3, Team 4 3-8 11.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (5): Call 2, Shupert 3