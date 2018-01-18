James W Jenkins

James William Jenkins, 76, of Boise, ID, formerly of West Union, OH, died on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at the caring and loving community of Overland Court Memory Care in Boise, ID. He was born on January 29, 1941, in Berryville, Va. to Roosevelt (Jinx) Jenkins and Hazel Dodson Jenkins. He was a 1959 graduate and varsity football player of Clarke County High School in Berryville, Va. He enlisted in the United States Army upon graduation where he served as a military policeman in Washington, D.C. and then continued to serve his country at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Jim attended Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va. Thanks to a blind date and a friend’s barbecue in Winchester, Va., Jim met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ellen (Games) Jenkins and the two were parents to three children: David Jarrett (Chrystal) Jenkins of West Chester, OH; Carrie Shuster Jenkins of Weston, W.Va; and Jennifer Claire Jynx Jenkins (Tucker Battrell) of Boise, ID. Jim and Beth raised their family in Adams County, OH, where he owned and operated Games Insurance Agency with his father-in- law, William C. Games. Jim was active in local and state politics, children’s organizations, community events and a relentless supporter of his own children’s endeavors and dreams. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Anne Carpenter and Norris Tumblin; and his wife. He is survived by his children and six deeply beloved grandchildren: Brianna Beth Corbitt, Caleb Scott Corbitt, Emily Jean Corbitt, Seth Dylan Jenkins, Henry Hitz Wilder Battrell and Elizabeth Francine Finch Battrell. The family would like to extend gratitude for the love, care and support provided by Encompass Hospice, Overland Court, and close family friend Alisha Donahue. Jim will always be remembered for the stories he told, the laughs he reveled in, and the advice he gave. A memorial gathering will be held in Adams County, OH at a later date for friends and family to share favorite stories and fellowship. Memorials may be made in Jim’s name to Children’s Activities at Wilson Children’s Home, c/o Adams County Children’s Services, 300 N. Wilson Drive, West Union, OH 45693.