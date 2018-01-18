Dorothy M Shelton, 89, formerly of Manchester, OH died Wednesday, January 16 at the Laurelton Village Care Center in Brick, NJ. She was born in Adams County, Ohio on September 11, 1928 to the late Leroy David and Jessie Mae (McClelland) Boone. She was a former Administrative Clerk for the Ocean County Sheriff Dept. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Shelton on November 29, 2003. She is survived by her son David (Colleen) Shelton of Toms Rivers, NJ, 2 granddaughters, and 2 great grandsons. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 22 at the Manchester United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com