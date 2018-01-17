Coach Young Classic comes to NAHS Jan. 20

Five Adams County teams in action –

By Mark Carpenter –

A full day of hardwood excitement is in store on Saturday, Jan. 20 as the fifth annual Coach Young Classic comes again to North Adams High School. This year’s Young Classic will features some of the top high school basketball programs in southeast Ohio and serve again as a fitting tribute to late North Adams coaching legend Dave Young.

Proceeds from the Classic will benefit the Young Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which is given to a pair of students each year and honors the lives of Coach Young and his brother Mark, who passed away on 2006.

The 2018 Classic will feature six varsity boys contests and one varsity girls, with five Adams County varsity squads in action throughout the day. Programs such as Chesapeake, Eastern Brown, and Lynchburg-Clay will be on hand, all of which have had made State Final Four appearances. West Union, Waverly, and North Adams will also be on hand, all of those programs that Coach Young was a part of.

The Classic will begin at 10 a.m. when the Manchester Greyhounds will look to right their ship as they battle the Symmes Valley Vikings, followed at 11:45 a.m. by Lynchburg facing off with the Waverly Tigers.

The 1:30 p.m. game features the Peebles Indians returning to the Classic to battle Eastern Pike, with the only girls game of the day up next at 3:15 p.m., as Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils will face the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

The Chesapeake varsity boys squad will hit the court at 5 p.m., facing the red-hot West Union Dragons, followed by a 6:45 p.m. match up between Coach Rob Beucler and his Eastern Warriors battling the Minford Falcons.

As always, the day of hoops action concludes at 8:45 p.m. with the host North Adams Green Devils on the floor, this time taking on the Greenfield McClain Tigers.

Admission for this year’s Classic is $8 for everyone, with hand stamps available for fans who want to come and go throughout the day. An all-day Split The Pot will be available and you need not be present to win. The concession stand will offer an expanded menu of items and t-shirts and other Classic-related items will also be available for purchase.

If you have any questions about Saturday’s Classic, please contact North Adams Athletic Director Tony Williams at (937) 779-6966 or by email at tony.williams@ovsd.us.