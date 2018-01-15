Ruth A. McClanahan, 67 years, of West Union, passed away on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Ruth was born in Seaman on Oct. 5, 1950, the daughter of James and Opal Wickerham Vincent.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond McClanahan, and two grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons, Tony (Samantha) McGown of West Union, Phil (Regina) Combs, of Tennessee, and Darrell Combs of West Union; and by a daughter, Anita Duffy of West Union. Ruth is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Newkirk of Columbus and Wilma Storer of Peebles. Ruth also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Ron Baker. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the time of the service, at the funeral home.