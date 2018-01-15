Rosalee Shiveley, 84 years, of the Wheat Ridge Community of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Rosalee was born in Scioto County, on April 10, 1933, the daughter of the late Glen and Bessie Hoffer Pertuset.

In addition to her parents, Rosalee was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Shiveley. She is survived by three sons, Larry (Patty) Shiveley, of Peebles, Rick (Gloria) Shiveley, of West Union, and David (Kasey) Shiveley, of Mt. Orab. Rosalee is also survived by three brothers, Jim Pertuset and Clyde Pertuset, both of Peebles, and Ralph Pertuset of Cincinnati; as well as two sisters, Kathryn Storer and Thelma Sowards, both of Peebles. Rosalee leaves behind two special friends, Dee Roberts and Edna Combess, along with eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great, great-grandchild, two step grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Richard Lloyd. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 6- 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, January 17, at the funeral home.