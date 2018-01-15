Ronald Mosbacker, age 82 years of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. Ronald was born June 26, 1935, the son of the late Howard and Addie (Ansteatt) Mosbacker in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ronald was a Vietnam Veteran and a member of the VFW. Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth J. Barker and husband James of Blue Creek, Ohio, and Sandra A. Pope and husband Jerry of Leslie, Ga.; two sons, Barrett Lee Mosbacker and wife Beverly of Chesterfield, Mo. and Martin Dale Mosebacker and wife Shelly of Lake Stevens, Wash.; 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 1 p.m.at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery with Military Graveside Services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from noon- 1 p.m. the day of the service.