Maxine M Winant

Maxine Marjorie Winant, 100, formerly of Manchester, Ohio died Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. She was born in Adams County, Ohio on March 3, 1917 to the late John and Mary E (Malone) Morgan. She was a former employee of the Hercules Trouser Factory. Maxine belonged to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, and attended the Manchester United Methodist Church. She loved singing hymns and was a devout Christian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: William R Winant in 2003, her daughter: Iris Maxina Quittschreiber, a sister: Gladys Reed and a nephew: Mike Morgan. She is survived by a daughter: Donna Maria Grooms of West Union, Ohio, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 17 at the Manchester United Methodist Church. Pastor Chuck Reeves will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com