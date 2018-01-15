Malcolm A Cox, age 86, of Manchester died January 11, 2018, at Hospice House, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Born March 28, 1931 to Cody and Margaret (Fisher) Cox, he graduated from Manchester High School in 1949. He had a 24 year career in the United States Air Force, achieving the grade of Lieutenant Colonel and senior pilot status by his retirement in 1973. Moving back to Manchester in 1972, Malcolm began raising tobacco and beef cattle. From 1986-1991, he served as an officer with the Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department. He resided on the farm until 2015 when he moved to Adams County Manor then to Englewood OH to be closer to family. Preceded in death by his wife, Polly and siblings Gary, Mary Margaret and Garland Cox. Survived by brothers Norman Cox, Dumfries VA and Victor Cox, Champaign IL; sons Rodney (Mary Ann) Cox, Union OH and Dan (Sallee) Cox, Sedalia CO; granddaughter Katie (Vic) LaFay, Blue Ash OH; great grandson Gavin Michael LaFay and faithful canine companions Speck and Ollie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the 12 PM service on January 20, 2018 at Manchester United Methodist Church, 405 E. 8th St., Manchester, OH 45144. The family would like to thank Malcolm’s neighbors and the staffs of Adams County Manor, The Legacy at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood and Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton for their care and concern during Malcolm’s journey. MEMORIALS TO HOSPICE OF DAYTON FOUNDATION, 324 WILMINGTON AVE., DAYTON OH 45420. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com