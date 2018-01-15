Georgia E Woolard

Georgia Eliza Alberta Yates Woolard, entered this world January 3, 1922, the daughter of the late Harry B. and Maude (Grooms) Yates. Our Heavenly Father called her home Saturday, January 11, 2018 at the age of 96 years and eight days, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Maysville, Ky. She was married to William (Bill) Woolard, Sr. on Aug. 22, 1942. This union was blessed with four children; William (Butch) Woolard, Jr., Sue (John) Dryden, Jimmy Woolard, and Kathy Jo Welch. Although not a child she gave birth to, Sheila (Yates) Cater was like a daughter to her. Georgia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill, on Sept. 23, 1984 and two children, Jimmy, on Nov. 3, 1969 and Kathy, Feb 27, 2016, and daughter-in-law Sherry Woolard, Jan. 27, 2013. Georgia graduated from Manchester High School, and was the last member of the class of 1939, “the ‘39ers” as they were called, to celebrate her 78th class reunion at the annual MHS Alumni. A few years after graduation, Georgia found herself waitressing in Greenfield, Ohio when a tall, good-looking young newspaper man walked through the door. A whirlwind ten-day courtship followed between Bill and Georgia. She often said it was either their love for each other or their contrariness that held them together for 42 wonderful years. Bill was a Linotype Mechanic at the Xenia Gazette, but Georgia was always homesick for her hometown of Manchester. She persuaded him to move there, and in 1947 they re-opened The Manchester Signal. They worked side-by-side publishing the newspaper, while raising their family of four. This endeavor proved very successful, and The Signal remains “Adams County’s Favorite Newspaper” today, with son Butch and grandson Troy at the helm. With a tremendous outgoing personality, Georgia never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone she came into contact. Her many stories led her to pen her weekly newspaper column “By Georgia” in “The Signal”. This column became a beloved letter to her many readers all over the country, in which she kept everyone informed of the happenings in her hometown of Manchester and nearby communities, important events, celebrations, births, deaths, delicious recipes and stories of her many travels and adventures. She had no problem laughing at herself as she would describe some of her wild antics. She had a gift for gab and would just simply “tell it like it is”! The “By Georgia” column kept her very active right up until her death at age 96, giving her a reason to travel and visit with her many friends , family and acquaintances. She would joke “if someone says ‘let’s go’ I say, give me a minute to pack my bag!” and she’d be off on another adventure, whether it be going on a vacation, shopping or simply going out to dinner. She loved to travel, and she was usually accompanied by her best companion, Betty Pownall, whom she loved like a sister. Georgia also found great joy in listening and dancing to music. She was a huge Elvis fan. She and her friends would travel on the weekends to Lucasville, Peebles, and other places to listen to many music talents. She made several friends at these events. One of her favorite pastimes was cooking and baking. She was well known for these talents. Her cakes and pies were favorites at many covered dish affairs, carnivals, and auctions. Family gatherings were extra special because of the food she prepared for her family with love. She enjoyed collecting and sharing recipes. She was an active member and volunteer of numerous organizations that included: Nathaniel Massie Park and New Community Building Committees, American Legion Auxiliary, serving as both President and Secretary; Manchester Woman’s Club Secretary; Red Hat Society, Old Katz in Red Hats; Adams County Historical Society; VFW Auxiliary; Manchester Young In Heart Club; West Union Senior Citizens, who nominated her as “Adams County Senior Citizen of the Year”. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Bentonville Community Church and enjoyed attending church, songfests, and revivals as long as her health allowed. Survivors in addition to her two children are: a brother, Joe Yates; grandchildren: Nicki (Larry) Pollitt, Troy Woolard, Toni (Allen) Lacy, David (Tara) Dryden, Chad (Jami) Dryden, Billie Jo (Anthony) Goodwin, and Callie Welch; great-grandchilden: Mikayla Pollitt, Rylan and Nick Woolard, Jessica Moore, Zac Faris, Cheyenne (Brian) Branscome, Taylor and Trent Dryden, Shayla Carter, Jade (Tishena) West, Kade and Dalton West; great-great grandchildren: Madilyn Woolard, Ryder Branscome, Adalyn Jo Fitzgerald; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Always a smile on her face, with those blue eyes twinkling, Georgia had that sassy spirit that was infectious. She was the life of the party and she lived every day of her life to the fullest. To know her, was to love her. Georgia was the matriarch of the Woolard family, and leaves a legacy of courage, love, kindness, and faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. 