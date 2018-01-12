Valverda Withrow age 84 years of Ripley, Ohio formerly of West Union passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018. Valverda was born May 5, 1933 the daughter of the late Ralph and Viola (Steward) Nixon in Adams County Ohio. Besides her parents Valverda was preceded in death by her husband James Withrow Jr. Survivors include three daughters Charlotte Barnes and Mark of Russellville, OH; Darlene Tweed and Guydean of Manassa, VA; Gloria Boyd and Arlin of Bristol, TN; two sons James Withrow and Ann of Hertford, NC; Lonnie Withrow of Lewisburg, OH. Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 16, 2018 at Noon at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Don Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 15, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home. Family and friends can sign Valverda’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com