Senior Profile: Avery Harper

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Avery Harper

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Brent and Natalie Harper

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Track,

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and team bonding

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing games we should win

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Coming back and beating Wheelersburg in the District semis/ getting my 1,000th point

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Jonas Brothers, David Tucker

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Little Mermaid”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Grey’s Anatomy, Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my friends and family

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

The Cheesecake Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Lakyn Hupp

FUTURE PLANS:

Get my Bachelor’s Degree and then go to Dental School