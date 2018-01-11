Senior Profiles, Sports

Senior Profile: Avery Harper

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Avery Harper

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Brent and Natalie Harper

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Track,
Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and team bonding

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing games we should win

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Coming back and beating Wheelersburg in the District semis/ getting my 1,000th point

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jonas Brothers, David Tucker

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Little Mermaid”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Grey’s Anatomy, Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my friends and family

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
The Cheesecake Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Lakyn Hupp

FUTURE PLANS:
Get my Bachelor’s Degree and then go to Dental School

