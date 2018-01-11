JV Dragons win close one at Eastern Brown

By Mark Carpenter –

It was a right down-to-the-wire JV boys battle, but this time Coach Austin Kingsolver and his West Union Dragons came out on the plus side, getting a basket from Brycen Staten with 3.2 seconds left in regulation to eke out a 30-28 road win over the Eastern Brown Warriors on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

After being on the short end of a number of close games this season, the JV Dragons improved their season mark to 3-6 with the win at Eastern.

West Union trailed 11-8 after the first quarter , as the Warriors used three-pointers from Ryan Boone and Landyn Pickerill to forge an early advantage, but the Dragons rebounded in the second period to take a halftime lead.

A Jordan Lamphier trey plus seven points from Tanner Neal led the visiting Dragons to an 18-15 lead at the intermission.

Both offenses went stale in the third quarter, each only mustering four points, with the first points for West Union coming at the 2:27 mark on a pair of Conner Campbell free throws. When the third stanza closed, the Dragons still led, 22-19.

The final quarter came right down to the wire when Coach Kingsolver called a timeout with 8.6 seconds left after an Eastern basket tied the game at 28. The Dragons inbounded the ball and it ended up in the hands of Campbell in the corner, who drove the baseline, drew in the defense and dished off a perfect pass to Staten, open underneath, and he laid it in for the winning bucket.

Tanner Neal led the winners with 9 points, followed by Staten with 6 and Lamphier and Campbell with 5 apiece.