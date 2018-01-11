Justin D Richmond

Justin Dwayne Richmond, age 31 of Manchester, born on July 24, 1986, earned his wings on Jan. 6, 2018 in Lakeville, Minn. He is survived by his parents, Sharon (Mike) Anderson of Manchester and Charlie (Nancy) Richmond of Liberty, SC; his wife Melissa Richmond of Celina, Ohio; one daughter, Paige Lovelace of Kansas; and two grandchildren.

He is also survived by brothers Dusty Richmond of Seaman, Colt (Leigh) Richmond of Manchester, Dillon (Dakota) Raines of Manchester, Curtis (Emily) Anderson of Peebles, Kodi and Dereck Richmond of Liberty, SC; and one sister Alyssa (Shaun) Boggs of Bainbridge, Ohio; Mother in Law Betty Houser of Rockford, Ohio;. Brother in Laws Mike Houser of Rockford, Ohio; Matt Houser of Ohio; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved with all his heart, many friends, and brothers and sisters in arms.

The maternal grandparents are Jim and Lola Stewart of Seaman along with paternal grandparent Donna Richmond of Stout. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Ernie Richmond of Stout.

Justin attended West Union High School and the OVCTC where he played baseball, and graduated in 2005. He was full of life, loved his family, an avid gamer, and loved being outdoors, especially hunting. He went from playing with toy guns to paintball guns to guns to defend our country. He was well known for his “Million Dollar Smile”.

Justin proudly served in the United States Army with the rank of Specialist from Feb. 8, 2007 to April 7, 2013, in the Military Police Company. While in the service he served two tours, one in Iraq and the other in Afghanistan. He earned the Bronze Star while serving in Afghanistan and also earned many other medals, badges, citations, and campaign ribbons from his service.

Although he was not presently actively serving in the Army, he had found his calling by working for a non-profit organization (Dancing Sky Ranch) in Minnesota that provides outdoor therapy to veterans, handicapped children, and others with disabilities. He was always willing to help and would go above and beyond just to make one smile.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow with Ricky Richmond officiating. His final resting place will be at the Sandy Springs Cemetery with Military Graveside Services provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.