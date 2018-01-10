Gregory H. Tepe, RPh, age 60, passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2018. He was the loving husband of Madonna Tepe, cherished father of Greg Tepe, Mark (Megan) Tepe, and John (Miranda) Tepe, grandfather of Braylon, Garrett, Keagan, Cameron, Kenley, and Clara, dear brother of Debbie (Mike) Lenz and Doug (Donna) Tepe, uncle to Michael (Elena) Lenz, Amy Lenz, Kristin Tepe ,Brian Tepe, Michelle (Todd) Whipple, Dr. Matt (Dr. Whitney) Blanton, great-uncle of four, and brother-in-law of Susan Thomas, Mark (Debbie) Barnes, and son-in-law of Wendell Barnes.

Gregory was preceded in death by parents Harry and Jackie Tepe, and mother-in-law Doris Barnes.

He was a member of the Harrison Flying Club, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and grandkids.

Visitation will be held on Jan. 14, 2018 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. 45223. Interment will be in in Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Amy Lenz Special Needs Trust, c/o Spring Grove Funeral Homes.