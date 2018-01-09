Peebles takes third place in Boys Classic

Indians down Manchester 71-53 –

By Mark Carpenter –

A tournament consolation game is a place that no teams wants to be, especially after a heartbreaking loss that put them there. That was the case for Coach Josh Arey and his Peebles Indians squad as they faced off with the Manchester Greyhounds on Saturday, Dec. 30 in the McDonald’s Classic consolation contest.

The Indians lost a tough double overtime game to North Adam sin the Classic semis on Friday, while the Hounds, who still do not have a permanently named coach, fell to West Union. The two matched up on Saturday and it was never really close as the Indians captured third place with a 71-53 victory.

“I thought we were flat last night to be honest,” said Coach Arey in the post game. “The main thing when you lose a tough game like we did yesterday is that you can’t let it beat you twice and I thought we came out today much more intense and focused.”

“We are still a work in progress trying to get better every day and hopefully by tournament time, we will be in high gear.”

Peebles took control early, using a 7-0 first quarter run to bolt to a 13-4 lead. Later back to back three-pointers from Tanner Arey and Bostin Robinson extended the advantage to 21-8 and after a quick Manchester spurt that cut the lead to single digits, but a steal and shot jumper by Conner Browning gave the Indians a 24-13 lead after one period of play.

The Indians scored on their first two possessions of the second stanza, getting a “3” by Arey and a layup by Blake Hawes to maintain their lead. The Greyhounds showed some resiliency, going on a 10-2 run spurred by three-pointers by Tanner Utterback and Jamie Combs and cut the margin down to 36-28 with 2:46 left in the half.

The Indians answered with another Arey trey and a driving bucket by Robinson and when the halftime break rolled around, Peebles still seemed comfortably in the driver’s seat after a big offensive first half, leading 45-32.

The Indians continued to add to that lead in the third quarter, getting an 8-0 run fueled by a trio of Robinson buckets, to lead 57-36. Three-pointers by Utterback and Combs helped the Hounds cut that lead a bit, but they still found themselves trailing 61-44 after three quarters.

The scoring slowed down in the final period, with Coach Arey and interim Manchester coach Josh Reaves both emptying their benches with two minutes to play in the game. The Hounds got a put back by Shaun Gould and a fourth Combs trey and the final basket of the game belonged to Peebles’ Alex Camp as the Indians claimed their sixth win of the year against two losses, downing the Greyhounds 71-53.

It was a big offensive day for the Peebles senior duo of Bostin Robinson and Tanner Arey. Robinson broke through with a season-high 27 points while his running mate Arey added 23, hitting fove three-point shots. Blake Hawes also hit double figures for the winners, tossing in 10 points.

“We are still a game behind in the league but we have a long way to go with that,” said Coach Arey. “The goal is to just keep getting better and if our bigs progress, we are going to be a much better basketball team. Bostin was great tonight, he took great shots, and he is a great shooter, but he took it to the basket hard and played great defense.”

Manchester, now 2-8 on the season, was led by 18 points from Tanner Utterback, with Jamie Combs adding 14 and Jacob Calvert 10.

Manchester

13 19 12 9 –53

Peebles

24 21 16 10 –71

Manchester (53): gould 3 0-0 6, Lucas 1 3-4 5, Combs 5 0-0 14, Utterback 8 0-0 18, Reaves 0 0-2 0, James 0 0-2 0, Calvert 5 0-0 10, Team 22 3-8 53.

Peebles (71): C. Browning 2 0-0 4, Arey 8 2-3 23, Ball 1 0-0 2, Robinson 12 2-2 27, Camp 1 0-0 2, Hawes 5 0-1 10, W. Browning 1 1-2 3, Team 30 5-8 71.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (6); Combs 4, Utterback 2

Peebles (6): Arey 5, Robinson 1