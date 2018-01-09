Lady Indians capture third place game

Peebles over West Union 49-38 –

By Mark Carpenter –

The first game of Saturday’s session of the 2017 McDonald’s Classic pitted the Peebles Lady Indians against the West Union Lady Dragons in the girls consolation contest at West Union High School. Both teams had dropped semi-final games the previous day and were battling for the right to claim third place in this year’s Classic.

The Lady Dragons came into the consolation game as a depleted corps, with coach J.R. Kirker now having lost two of his top scoring threats after junior Harley Silvia went down in the semis with a knee injury. The Lady Indians came in at 6-4 and left at 7-4 as they earned the third place spot with a 49-38 win over West Union.

“

Both teams came out of the gate looking like they wanted to be anyplace else besides playing in the consolation game and offense was hard to come by, the two sides combining for just 11 first quarter points. A basket by West Union’s Jaycee Baldwin opened the scoring, but came more than two minutes into the game. The Lady Indians struck back with a steal and score from Jerilin Toller and a McKinlee Ryan trey and after a Baldwin free throw, a Jacey Justice three-pointer made it 8-3 Peebles after one quarter.

The Lady Dragons grabbed the reins to begin the second stanza, getting a quartet of combined three-pointers from the Daniels twins, Haley and Kaley, three for Kaley in a span of three minutes, to grab a 17-13 advantage. Baskets by Kylie Sims and Justice tied the game but a Sianna Mills free throw in the final minutes sent West Union to the halftime locker room with a surprising 18-17 lead.

The Lady Dragons maintained control early in the third quarter, thanks in part to a McKenzie Kirker “3”, that gave them a 24-21, but then the proverbial roof caved in on the host team.

Peebles reeled off the game’s next 15 points to turn a three-point deficit into a 12-point lead. The majority of the damage in the game-changing run was done from long distance as four three-pointers, two by Jacey Justice, and one each by Ryan and Matti Nichols, propelled the Lady Indians to a 36-24 lead. Not to be totally outdone, Kaley Daniels hit her fourth three of the game to close the third period, but her Lady Dragons still trailed 36-27.

Another Nichols trey began the scoring in the final quarter and two more long bombs from Justice trey put the Lady Indians in front 44-28. Down the stretch, the Lady Dragons continued the artillery show as Haley Daniels forced off two more threes of her own, but time ran out on the West Union girls, as Peebles claimed the third place slot with a 49-38 triumph.

It was another big offensive game for the freshman Jacey Justice, as she poured in 22 points, a total that included an impressive six three-point shots, as she was named as the Lady Indians’ representative on the Classic All-Tournament Team. The winners also got a 9-point effort from Matti Nichols, with McKinlee Ryan adding 8.

West Union (3-6) was led by 12 points from Kaley Daniels, with Jaycee Baldwin and Haley Daniels each scoring 9. Baldwin was chosen as West Union’s member of the All-Tournament Team.

The two teams combined to sink an amazing 18 three-point shots in the game.

West Union

3 15 9 11 –38

Peebles

8 9 19 13 –49

W. Union (38): Baldwin 2 5-8 9, Kirker 1 0-1 3, Rowe 1 2-2 4, Mills 0 1-2 1, H. Daniels 3 0-0 9, K. Daniels 4 0-0 12, Team 11 8-13 38.

Peebles (49): J. Justice 8 0-0 22, Ryan 2 2-2 8, Reed 0 0-2 0, Nichols 3 1-2 9, Toller 2 1-2 5, Arey 0 1-2 1, Gray 1 0-0 2, Sims 1 0-0 2, Team 17 5-10 49.

Three-Point Goals:

W. Union (8): Kirker 1, H. Daniels 3, K. Daniels 4

Peebles (10): J. Justice 6, Ryan 2, Nichols 2