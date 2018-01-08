Senior Profile: Trent Dryden

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Trent Dryden
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Chad and Jami Dryden
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Creating a bond with people and winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and running
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Notre Dame and doing it for Kylie Lucas
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Luke Combs, Post Malone
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science, Lunch
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Camping or just driving around
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Post Malone
FUTURE PLANS:
Join the military or become a welder