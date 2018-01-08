Senior Profile: Trent Dryden

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Trent Dryden

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Chad and Jami Dryden

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Creating a bond with people and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Notre Dame and doing it for Kylie Lucas

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Luke Combs, Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science, Lunch

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Camping or just driving around

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Post Malone

FUTURE PLANS:

Join the military or become a welder