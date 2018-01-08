Senior Profiles, Sports

Senior Profile: Trent Dryden

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Trent Dryden

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Chad and Jami Dryden

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Creating a bond with people and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Notre Dame and doing it for Kylie Lucas

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Luke Combs, Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science, Lunch

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Camping or just driving around

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Post Malone

FUTURE PLANS:
Join the military or become a welder

