Senior Profile: Sydney Kendall

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Sydney Kendall

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Duane and Aundrea

Kendall

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting to play with

teammates I’ve grown up with

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing a game I know we could have won

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting 1,000 assists

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

The Lumineers

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Finding Nemo”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my friends and family

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Adele

FUTURE PLANS:

Graduate college and

continue taking mission

trips