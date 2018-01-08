Sports

Senior Profile: Sydney Kendall

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Sydney Kendall

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Duane and Aundrea
Kendall

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to play with
teammates I’ve grown up with

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing a game I know we could have won

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting 1,000 assists

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Lumineers
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Finding Nemo”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my friends and family

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Adele

FUTURE PLANS:
Graduate college and
continue taking mission
trips

