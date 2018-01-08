Peggy J Potts, 58 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2018, at her home. Peggy was born in Maysville, Kentucky, on March 26, 1959, the daughter of the late Harold Wheeling and Joyce Hosier Wheeling. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her sister Lucy Wagner. She is survived by her son, Shannon (Rachel) Potts, of Piketon, and five daughters, Crystal Potts, of West Union; Jennifer Potts, Victoria Potts, Mandy Potts, and Rebecca Setty, all of Peebles. Peggy also leaves behind a brother, John Wheeling, of Peebles; a sister, Jane Culwell, of Alabama; three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 7, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. Burial will follow at the Smith Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Sunday, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com