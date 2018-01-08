New fitness center helps keep patrons fit, out of the cold

By Patricia Beech –

Working out can be a daunting task, especially when winter temperatures drop to brrr degrees, with ice and snow to boot, it makes it all the more appealing to exercise indoors.

A new fitness center, located at Fourth and Broadway in Seaman, is offering a way for people to get their workouts in while staying warm.

Sponsored by the Christian Farm Retreat (CFR), the new 2,600-square-foot physical fitness center offers an abundance of indoor fitness activities to keep folks working out during the cold winter months including fitness classes, fitness equipment, sports training equipment, and a certified personal trainer, said Ross Madden, one of the founders of the Christian Farm Retreat.

“This facility is accessible to everyone,” said Madden. “We have cardio equipment like treadmills, ellipticals, and stationary bikes. We have weightlifting equipment, classes, instructors, and this spring we’re hoping to provide indoor and outdoor play areas for kids who come with their parents.”

The center offers traditional workout classes to help people reach their fitness goals, and special classes for those who purchase a membership, which Madden says is very reasonably priced.

“Because this is a non-profit fitness club, we’re lower in our prices than most places,” he says. “This is our way of giving back to the community, so we wanted it to be affordable.

According to Madden, a single first-year membership is $19.97; for couples – $37; for a family of 4 – $47, and $10 for each additional family member thereafter.

Justin Schmitz, manager of First State Bank in Seaman, joined Madden and CFR members for a ribbon cutting ceremony held Wednesday, Dec. 27 at the center.

Madden said Schmitz, who also serves as Athletic Director of the North Adams High School football program, was instrumental in getting the fitness center off the ground.

“He has been a great supporter and a lot of help in getting the equipment that we needed,” Madden said.

Schmitz says the work he does with the North Adams football program motivated him to become involved.

“My initial interest was in helping the kids improve their football skills with the Bigger, Faster, Stronger training program for Junior High and High School athletes,” he said. “But, I think having this facility is also going to be very good for our community.”

Membership sign-ups will begin in mid-January at the fitness center, according to Schmitz, who said, “So far, we’ve had a ton of interest.”

For more information call (937) 205-4616.