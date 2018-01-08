Becky Shoemaker, 94 years, of the Locust Grove Community near Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Becky was born in Adams County, on December 23, 1923, the daughter of the late William and Mary Swogger Houchen. In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Shoemaker; daughters Peggy Dupree and Betty Shoemaker; son Rick Shoemaker; as well as a brother, Paul Houchen. She is survived by two sons, Harry (Kendra) Shoemaker; and Dan (Nancy) Shoemaker; both of Peebles; and three daughters, Ruth Ann (Russell) Newman, of Peebles; Glenna (James) Cochran, of Waverly; and Janet (Melvin) Plank, of Flemingsburg; as well as 33 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 45 great, great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Bill Swango. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday morning, prior to the cemetery, at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com