Martha Hayslip

Martha (Staten) Hayslip, 76, of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born May 19, 1941 in Adams County, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Hazel (Howard) Staten; husband, Berlin Hayslip, Sr.; sister, Rosemary (Staten) Staggs; two brothers: Kenneth Staten and John D. Staten. Martha is survived by two sons: Berlin Hayslip, Jr. and wife Linda of Lynx, and James Hayslip and wife Jonna of West Union; three sisters: Virginia Copas and Beulah Ayers of West Union, and Emily Browning of Columbus; two brothers: David Staten and Oliver Staten, both of West Union; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Martha had worked as a nurse’s aide for several years. She attended the Mt. Armenia Church in Lynx. The visitation is from 5 until 7 pm Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 11 am on Friday with Pastor Chet Whaley officiating. Burial will be at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.