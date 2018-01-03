Jerry L Kayser

Jerry Lee Kayser age 77 years of North Bend, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at his residence. Jerry was born March 5, 1940 the son of the late Clayton Ellsworth and Theresa Belle (Belcher) Kayser in Portsmouth, Ohio. Jerry was preceded in death by a brother Marshall Lyn Kayser. Jerry graduated from Manchester High School and after graduation Jerry served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1962 and was honorably discharged. Jerry worked as a First Class Repairman of CG&E for 17 years, he was a proud member of the Rome Masonic Lodge #535 and the Lawrenceburg #4 Free American Masons, and a member of the American Legion Post 23 Portsmouth, Ohio. Jerry “AKA River Rat” as he liked to be called, loved attending events with the Rocky Mountain National Rendezvous Bosshway in Colorado. He had a found enjoyment of Native American Culture and participating in activities related to The Trail of Tears. He participated in the performance of Blue Jacket and even loved camping in authentic Wigwams and camping in his personal Tee Pee. He collected artifacts such as buckskins, tomahawks and Dream Catchers and collected buckeyes. He had old rifles and black powder muzzle loaders. Jerry was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. He had good friends he enjoyed visiting from Colorado David and Kim Ritchie. Jerry loved wearing his cowboy boots and listening to the country singers Reba McEntire and George Jones. He even had pictures with these singing legends in his house. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and shard in his life. Survivors include his children, sisters Mary Ruth Parker of Batavia, Ohio; Beverly Jo Kayser of Cincinnati, Ohio; Carol an Cannon of Macon Georgia; brother Larry “Paul” Kayser of Macon Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the McKendree Cemetery under the direction of Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, Ohio, with military services by the Scioto County Honor Guard. Memorials can be made to the Rome Masonic Lodge #535 at 3164 US RT 52 Stout, Ohio, 45684. Family and friends can sign Jerry’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com