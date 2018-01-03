Colonel James E Foster

The earthly journey of life began Nov. 6, 1926 for James Edenfield Foster on a farm near Winchester in Adams County, Ohio, and concluded Dec. 25, 2017 in Austin, Texas. He has now joined his beloved wife, Alice Louise, for eternity.

Jim Foster was the son of Paul Garland and Josie Evelyn Edenfield Foster. He attended and graduated from Purdue University, University of Nebraska, and George Washington University with advanced degrees in engineering and computer science.

Colonel Foster was a 33-year veteran of the United States Army, a man of dedication to family, to duty, and to country. He volunteered to his country’s call for service during World War II, and continued his service through Korea, Vietnam, and the Cold War. He was a highly decorated officer having served in various command and staff roles throughout his distinguished career. He was the Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Computer Systems Command, when he retired and moved to Austin in 1977.

In 1948 at Fort Lewis, Washington, he met and married the love of his life, Alice “Louise” Roberts. Their marriage of 54 years was blessed with three daughters and one son: Anita Louise Foster Carroll (Robert), Goode, Va.; Anna Kathleen Foster Stern (James), Austin, Texas, who passed away in 2013; Patricia Allene Foster, Asheville, NC, who passed away in 2009; and James Christopher Foster (Karen), Nixa, Missouri.

His seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren will also miss him greatly: Sheri McAdams Nelson (David) and daughter, Brooke; Shelley McAdams; Ashley Beard and son, Caleb; Sandra Stern Barron (Oliver); Steven Stern (Marett) and son, Sorin; Jamie Foster Rodriguez (Marcos) and daughter, Alannah; and Kevin Foster.

Colonel Foster was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Louise, in 2002; two of his daughters; his parents; his younger brother, Walter Donald Foster; and younger sisters: Alice Florence Foster Frost and Nellie Lee Foster Elliott; and sons-in-law: Captain Thomas Arthur McAdams (K.I.A. Vietnam in 1969) and Alan James Beard.

After his military service. he embarked on another successful career in public purchasing and education. He instituted statewide contracts for the procurement of computer related and highly technical equipment used by Texas state agencies and universities. The National Institute of Governmental Purchasing specially honored him with a national award in 1982 for his expertise and tax-saving methodologies, which benefited the state of Texas and others. He instituted and conducted an education program for purchasers within the Texas Dept. of Transportation and taught similar courses at the University of Texas, Austin. For his many and varied contributions to the state of Texas, Colonel Foster was honored by being appointed an “Admiral in the Texas Navy” by Texas Governor William P. Clements on Dec. 3, 1990.

Jim was a member of the Rotary Club of Austin-Oak Hill, which honored him as “Rotarian of the Year: 2003-2004”, “Service Above Self Award: 2006-2007”, and “Rotary District 5870 Roll of Fame: 2008”.

He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, oil painting, and reading. He will be remembered for his extensive genealogy research and documentation on several branches of his family ancestry. As a devoted family man and friend, he embodied integrity, rational thinking, faithfulness to God, appreciation of nature, stewardship of resources, courage during adversity, strength of character, high moral values, perseverance, loyalty, fairness, and unconditional love. He inspired both family and friends with his charisma and mischievous sense of humor. His spontaneous smile and friendly personality will always be an inspiration to everyone he encountered.

He shall rest for eternity alongside his beloved "Louise" in the Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill, Austin, Texas, with other cherished members of his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 5 from 6- 8 p.m. at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens with a memorial service to be held there on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.

The family offers special thanks to the nurses and staff at Stonebridge Health Center, who loved and treated him like family during his last months of life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, The Salvation Army, Rotary International, a veterans organization, or any family literacy program.