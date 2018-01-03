Carl R Jones

Carl Richard Jones, 73 years, of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017, at the Crestwood Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in Hillsboro. Carl was born in Peebles, Ohio, on March 5, 1944, the son of the late William Jones and Audra O’Dell Jones. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Jones. He is survived by his wife, Garnett Marie Esquibel Jones, whom he married on September 9, 1963. Carl is also survived by his son, Carlton Jones, of Seaman; and five daughters, Cheryl (David) Whisman, of Ripley; Teresa Jones, of West Union; Deborah Hall, of Seaman; Billie Jo Hall, of Miamisburg; and Denise (Dwayne) Behymer, of Mt. Orab. He also leaves behind four brothers, Ray Jones, of Hillsboro; and Keith Jones, Tony Jones, and Bob Jones, all of Seaman. Carl will be missed by his thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Daniel McCann. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery, in Seaman. Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Thursday morning, prior to the cemetery, at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com