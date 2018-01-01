Lawrence J Reynolds passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center. Lawrence was born November 15, 1935 in Adams County, OH the son of the late JB and Beulah (Fisher) Reynolds. He grew up in Decatur and after marriage moved to Georgetown. He was an active member of the Georgetown Church of Christ and attended faithfully every Sunday. He was a member of the Georgetown Masonic Lodge and Shriners of Cincinnati. He retired from Cincinnati Milacron where he worked for 40 years. He served his country for 36 months and was in Korea for 12 of those months. He was proud to serve his country. He is survived by Phyllis, his loving wife of 62 years. To this union two sons were born – Lonnie (Kim) Reynolds and Larry (Jamie) Reynolds and one grandson Lee Reynolds. He is also survived by his sister Joyce (Doug) Carter and brother Dale (Lisa) Reynolds. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends, but his good deeds will remain in our hearts forever as he was always ready to lend a hand to everyone. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Rd, Georgetown, OH 45121. Friends and Families may sign Lawrence’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.