Neil Shivener Jr. age 47 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Saturday December 30, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Neil was born on November 3, 1970 the son of Neil and Carmen (Miranda) Shivener Sr. in Adams County, Ohio. Neil was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Faye Miranda, Chester and Florence Shivener, and Elizabeth Owens, father-in- law Butch Hodge. Neil was a heavy equipment operator for John R. Jergurson Construction Company, a member of the Local #18 Operators Union, a member of the Gospel Lighthouse Chapel. Neil loved his horses, bluegrass music and most of all his family. Survivors include his wife of 25 years Angela (Hodge) Shivener of Blue Creek, Ohio; parents Neal and Carmen (Miranda) Shivener Sr. of Blue Creek, Ohio; daughter Karissa (Shivener) Sparks and Tyler of Seaman, Ohio; son Neil Shivener III of Blue Creek, Ohio; brother Kenny Shivener and Kellie of Blue Creek, Ohio; mother-in- law Marsha VonderBrink and Kevin of Maysville, KY; two brother in laws Jody Hodge of Morehead, KY; Roger Hodge and Stephanie of Maysville, KY; sister in law Cassie Hodge of West Union, OH; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Gospel Lighthouse Chapel under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Mike Bender and Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Family and friends can sign Neil’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.