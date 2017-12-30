Rachel S Hite

Rachel Savage Hite, age 62, of Xenia, passed away at Hospice of Dayton in Dayton on Sunday, December 17, 2017. She was born on March 23, 1955 in West Union, Ohio, the youngest daughter of the late Charles W. Savage and Gracie Mae Gustin Savage. She is also preceded in death by five sisters: Bernice Myers, Louvina Savage, Martha Crothers, Mary Whaley and Olive Satterfield, and by a brother, Ira Savage. She married Thomas Hite on June 15, 1974. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Thomas Hite; daughters, Jenifer (Nick) Alger of Ada, Ohio, Heather Hite Xenia, Ohio, and Ruth (Jeff) Kempf of Pandora, Ohio; grandchildren, Maeby Alger, Cash Alger, Fox Alger, Kayana Nakamura, Anna Kempf, Grady Kempf, Charlie Kempf and Sawyer Kempf; a sister, Betty (Jack) Outram; and four brothers; William (Nancy) Savage, Jerry (Bobbie) Savage, Charles (Carol) Savage and John (Jeannie) Savage. She attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Xenia. Rachel loved the Lord and served in several churches alongside her husband as well as ministries of her own. Her children and her grandchildren were always her greatest pride and joy and she loved them immensely. She had many close friends who she treasured. On Saturday, January 6th the family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 195 W 3rd St, Xenia, Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon following the visitation. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com