Gladys C. Thompson age 90 years of Centerville, Ohio formerly of Adams County, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017. Gladys was born on May 4, 1927 in Rarden, Ohio the daughter of the late Calvin and Essie (George) Hart. Besides her parents Glady’s was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Thompson and a son Roger Thompson. Gladys was a homemaker and farmer and loved her family. Mother you have been so patient and with tears we say goodbye, Our hearts are heavily burdened; Jesus knows just why we cry, You’ve often soothed our aching foreheads and you’ve touched our fevered brows, but your cold form cannot hear us; death has called your from us now Grandma, how we loved you; how we long to meet you there, Where no troubles to grieve us; where there’ll be no vacant chair, Heaven has received our treasures; Grandma has been called above Jesus wants to lead us onward; let him guide us by his love. He has said, “Come all who are laden, and I will give thee rest.” Precious Mother and dear Grandma we will meet you with the blest. Survivors include her son Earl Thompson and wife Judy of Centerville, Ohio; daughter in law Donna Thompson of Winchester, Ohio; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several great-great- grandchildren, and several cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at 1:00PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Phil Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the day of the service. Family and friends can sign Gladys’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com