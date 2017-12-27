Winston T. Manley, 61 years, of Piketon, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2017, at the Ohio State University Hospital, in Columbus. Winston was born in Peebles, Ohio, on March 17, 1956, the son of the late William Manley and Dessie Damron Manley. In addition to his parents, Winston was preceded in death by two sisters, Billie Smith and Sharon Musser, and by one brother, Bob Manley. He is survived by four brothers, Jerry Manley and Leonard (Judy) Manley; both of Peebles; Larry (Fern) Manley, of Piketon; and Donnie (Norma) Manley, of Lucasville. Winston is also survived by four sisters, Connie Fuller and Karen Musser, both of West Union; Bev Boyd, of Seaman; and Nancy Manley, of Bidwell, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 28, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Phil Fulton. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles. Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 9:00 until 11:00 AM Thursday morning, prior to the cemetery, at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com