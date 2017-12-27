May Young, 79 years, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2017, at her home. May was born in Deane, Kentucky, on June 13, 1975, the daughter of the late Richard Caudill and Flora Hall Caudill. May was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Marlo Young. She is survived by three daughters, Sherri Finfrock, of Oklahoma, Lorie (Bill) Porter, of Blue Creek, and Tammy (Jim) Hildebrand, of Vandalia; three sons, Richard Lawson, of Blue Creek, Michael (Trina) Young, of Dayton, and Jeffrey (Robin) Young, of Blue Creek; eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneral homes.com