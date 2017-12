Marvin Glenn Humphrey, 79, of Manchester, Ohio died Monday, December 25, 2017 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe. He was born in Pax, West Virginia on January 22, 1938 to the late Cecil Carmen Humphrey and Edith Elizabeth (Douglas) Humphrey. He is to be cremated. Wilson Home for Funerals is assisting the family. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com