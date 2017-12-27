Marianne Martinez, 49 years, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at her residence. Marianne was born in Pineville, Kentucky, on January 3, 1968, the daughter of John Roark and Carol Battreall Roark. Marianne worked with disadvantaged youth. Marianne was preceded in death by her mother Carol Battreall Roark. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Roark, of Hamilton; her father, John Roark, of Peebles; one grandchild; and two sisters, Melissa Kuhn, of Shelby, Ohio, and Julie Blackburn, of Morrow. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneral homes.com