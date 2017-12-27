Early morning fire destroys Manchester business, apartments

An early Morning blaze on Dec. 26 has destroyed a Manchester business, adjoining apartments,

and damaged a third business on the street.

A fires at Second Street and Pike near 6 a.m. destroyed an auto parts business, reportedly a total

loss, and the adjoining apartments, leaving an estimated five-six families displaced. Also suffering

smoke and water damage was the popular 8 Ball Pool Hall, which will be closed for an undetermined amount

of time.

Look for a complete report in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.