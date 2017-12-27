Clarice F Knauff

Clarice Faye Knauff, age 85, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017 at the SOMC Inpatient Hospice Unit. Mrs. Knauff was born on April 8, 1932 the daughter of the late Maxie and Hazel (Conrad) Knauff in Blue Creek, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Steven Lee Belcher, two sisters Brenda Knauff, Louise Koenig, two brothers Lester and Leroy Knauff. Mrs. Knauff is survived by her son Lawrence Belcher and Sharon Dillow of Blue Creek, Ohio; grandchild Carey Collier of Chillicothe, Ohio; two great-grandchildren Heath and Summer; sister-and- law Mary Ruth Knauff of Peebles, Ohio; nephews Chris Koenig of West Union, Ohio; Brent Koenig of West Portsmouth, Ohio; Brian Knauff of Peebles, Steve Knauff of Locust Grove, Ohio; Danny Knauff of Dayton, Ohio. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the East Liberty Cemetery following cremation. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Knauff’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.