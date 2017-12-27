Catherine L Shiveley

Catherine Leona Shiveley, daughter of the late Floyd and Elma (Copas) Wolfe was born November 10, 1930 and departed this life December 25, 2017 at the age of 87 years, one month and 15 days, at her home. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Shiveley on April 12, 1947, who survives. To this union was born four children: Donnie Shiveley, deceased; Carl (Linda) Shiveley of Florida, Joyce (Carl) Cox of Stout and Beverly (Jeff) Cox of Manchester; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by three brothers and one sister. Catherine was a member of the Germany Hill Church and attended as long as her health permitted.

If my parting has left a void then fill it with remembered joy,

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, oh yes these things I too will miss.

Be not burdened with time of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I savored much….good friends….good times….a loved ones touch.

Perhaps my time seemed all too brief…don‘t lengthen it now with undue grief.

God wanted me now. He set me FREE……….

Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. The visitation is Friday, December 29, 2017 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with service at 1:00 pm. Pastor Ricky Richmond will be officiating. Burial will be at Manchester Cemetery in Manchester, Ohio. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union served the family.