Can’t beat that, Manchester Junior High squads get quartet of ‘W’s’ in West Union

By Mark Carpenter –

You can’t have a more successful day than the four Manchester Junior High basketball squads had last Saturday as they traveled to West Union for the popular junior high basketball quadruple header.

The Lady Hounds took both of the seventh and eighth grade girls games, followed up by the Hounds winning both the seventh and eighth grade boys games.

The day began with the 10 a.m. seventh grade girls game as Coach Tabitha Spires and her Lady Hounds evened their season mark at 2-2 with a 22-6 win over the seventh grade Lady Dragons.

Eshell Gould led the winners with 12 points.

Next up was the eighth grade girls contest where Manchester head coach Blake Blevins brought a very talented and unbeaten squad to the county seat. The Lady Hounds are a balanced team and they put six different players in the scoring column while coasting to a 38-17 victory and a 6-0 record.

Getting baskets from Hannah Hobbs, Kileigh Mitchell, McKenzie Morrison, and Zoe Arnold, the Lady Hounds led 8-0 after the first quarter.

West Union finally got on the board in the second stanza, getting a two from Madison Taylor and a three from Lexie Rowe, but five more points from Arnold gave Manchester a 17-6 halftime lead and they rolled in the second half behind Morrison’s 11 points, and claimed the easy 21-point win.

Morrison led the Lady Hounds and all scorers with 13 points, with Arnold adding 9, MaKenzie Fischer 5, and 4 each from Hobbs, Mitchell, and Sophia Paul.

West Union was paced by 8 points from Taylor and 7 from Rowe.

The seventh grade boys game turned out to be the most exciting of the day as Manchester eked out a 41-38 win in overtime.

The spunky Dragons have only five players on the roster, but always put up a fight as they did Saturday.

With time running down in regulation, a three-pointer by Manchester’s Conner Florence gave his team a 38-36 lead but a steal and basket by West Union’s Colby Harover sent the game to OT, where the Hounds outscored the Dragons 3-0 for the win.

Harover led the Dragons with 21 points, while Manchester’s Jacob Cox matched that with 21 of his own.

In the final game of the day, the Manchester eighth grade boys stayed undefeated with a 58-16 win.

Isaiah Scott led the Hounds with 19 points, while Cameron Campbell topped West Union with 12.