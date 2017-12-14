Peebles celebrates Hometown Christmas Health Department to begin random inspections of septic systems across Adam County Adams County Pound hosts Holiday Open House, Adoption Event Be-Deviled Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain G Leroy Disher William L Ivarson Jr Senior Profile: Braydan Gaffin Senior Profile: Ethan Pennywitt Senior Center spreading Christmas cheer Stout named Administrator of Monarch Meadows Richard Francis Frank B Young William Scaff Gregory A Silvia Jr Davis now the winningest coach in Lady Devils basketball history Clutch plays give Green Devils OT win Eighth grade Greyhounds go on the road, grab 55-41 conference win at Whiteoak Lady Indians can’t hang on, fall to Eastern Brown Indians open up with big Homecoming win Greyhounds drilled by Fairfield in season opener How to sell 94 losses NAES leads local schools represented at PBIS Showcase PHS Beta Club recognized as National School of Distinction MES wins Momentum Award for second year running Fire destroys Winchester business Martha Becraft Cynthia A Sopher Clarys Holliday Basketball Special: 2017-18 Justice girls lead Peebles to win over Felicity Senior Profile: Adison Wright Lady Dragons slain by buzzer-beater Freshmen double-doubles lead Lady Hounds to win in opener County mourns passing of OVSD Board member Tom Reed Peebles man arrested in connection with woman’s disappearance Leaving a written legacy Not really ready to go back to pioneer days Peebles Jr./Sr. High School awarded PBIS Bronze Award North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction Operation Christmas Child collects 1,867 boxes Samantha Jameson honored as Young Professional of the Year Youth Deer Season again plagued by bad weather Humane Society hosting Ugly Christmas Sweater contest Dec. 9 Local centenarian celebrates birthday number 100 with family and friends Jerry R Pratt Edward Lykins Jr NAES students focus on spreading kindness Leland P Sautter Kelly B Anderson Dorothy Grooms Sharon D Brumley Anna J Grooms Local student/athletes awarded Wendy’s Heisman Awards Lady Devils JV triumph in opener Senior Profile: Colten Ball Peebles hosts SHAC Boys Preview Lady Devils fall in tough opener Janet A Pedicord Nettie R Fleshman Senior Profile: Sianna Mills North Adams boys ride the ‘3’ train to victory Lady Devils trounce Georgetown Senior Profile: Austin Stamper North Adams’ Williams named OIAAA Administrator of the Year County hoops squads on display in SHAC Girls Preview Going off the grid Michael L Chamblin A newer, kinder county pound takes a more humane approach TAG students are winners at Invention Convention Adams County Florist decks the halls Thomas J Reed Shirley A Stiffler Sharon G Wright Lottie J Meade June R Williams Lions and Cowboys and no Bengals, thankfully Senior Profile: Tyler Horsley North Adams sweeps Manchester Cheer Championships Indians face tough test in first pre-season scrimmage Senior Profile: Abby Faulkner Seas reflects on second state tournament experience NA’s Harper signs to continue hoops career at Rio Grande Hendrickson named Assistant Coach of the Year in Division III girls soccer Take the hint, it’s Thanksgiving time again Small Business Saturday in Adams County Art Council’s newest production will have you ‘laughing through your tears’ North Adams students working to help the homeless Grateful Richard A Graham #SawyerStrong Billy L Smalley With some help from Adams County, Ohio Statehouse now has wheelchair charging station Wenstrup announces re-election campaign Delta Dental provides two local schools with new drinking fountains Ernie McFarland honored by Ohio Bankers League Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in West Union Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it
Peebles celebrates Hometown Christmas

The security measures at Hometown Christmas in Peebles were not tight enough to keep this dastardly fellow from getting in and trying to swipe that last big bulb off of the village Christmas tree. All reports say that he failed and may have even had a “change of heart” after seeing all the holiday celebrations.

 

Local students provide holiday entertainment – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Several hundred people braved the winter weather on Saturday evening, Dec. 9, to gather in downtown Peebles for the village’s Hometown Christmas celebration.
“It gets bigger and better every year,” said PABA President, Larry Shiveley. “People are very enthusiastic about Hometown Christmas, even when it’s bitterly cold.”
The annual event, which is sponsored by the Peebles Area Business Association (PABA), culminates with the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree on the village green.

A highlight of the Hometown Christmas celebration in Peebles was this group of fifth and sixth graders from Peebles Elementary who were definitely “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” with their song and dance routines.

The tree-illuminators for this year’s celebration were Steve and Valerie Ryan.
“We try to honor one business person every year by having them flip the switch that turns on the tree lights,” said Shiveley. “Steve and Valerie have been a part of the Peebles business community for decades and Steve was one of PABA’s charter members, so we are honored to have them be our tree illuminators this year.”
Several groups provided entertainment throughout the evening. Choir members from area churches sang several Christmas carols, as did members of the Peebles High School Choir, and soloist Johnny Baker performed his signature song, “Oh Holy Night”.

The live nativity scene at the Peebles Hometown Christmas was provided by members of the Peebles Church of God.

The Peebles Elementary Performing Arts Club, under the direction of PES teacher Dana Johnson entertained the crowds with several song and dance routines.
Johnson said the club, which is comprised of fifth and sixth graders, began rehearsing their holiday routines at the end of October.
“We had a wonderful time despite the cold,” Johnson said. “The kids were all very excited about taking part in Hometown Christmas, and we’re hoping to make our performance even bigger and better next year.”
Members from the Peebles Church of God provided the event’s live nativity scene and children attending the event received bagged treats from Santa and Mrs. Claus, even though the Grinch was on hand with his intentions of spoiling everyone’s evening.

Taking a break from the busiest time of the year at the North Pole, Jolly Ol’ St. Nick made a stop at the Peebles Hometown Christmas, greeting the children in attendance.

