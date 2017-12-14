G. Leroy Disher, 90 years, of Peebles, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at his home. Leroy was born in Franklin, Ohio, on November 2, 1927, the son of the late Homer Disher and Cora Gentry Disher. Leroy worked as a painter and was retired from the Middletown Hospital. He attended the Tranquility Full Gospel Tabernacle. In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Disher and Sam Disher; and a brother, Homer Disher. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Goldie Marie Glenn Disher, whom he married on July 14, 1944; two daughters, Cora Kirby, of Peebles, and Leona (Steve) McLaughlin, of Middletown; and five sons, Charles (Rosie) Disher, of Franklin; Robert (Janice) Disher, of Peebles; Jesse (Joan) Disher, of Seaman; Gary (Sue) Disher, of Winchester; and Leonard (Tonya) Disher, of Waynesville, Ohio. Leroy is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 13 great, great-grandchildren, as well as five step-great-grandchildren and three step-great, great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Tranquility Full Gospel Tabernacle, in Seaman. The ceremony will be officiated by Bruce Lamb, Garry Ferguson, and Jimmy Jewel. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, in Seaman. Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 5:00 until 8:00 Friday evening, at the Tranquility Full Gospel Tabernacle. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com